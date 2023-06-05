WWE and Twitch Announce Multi-Year Partnership, Plans For Monday Night Raw Auxiliary Content

World Wrestling Entertainment has expanded its media reach beyond broadcast television. For the first couple of decades of its existence, WWE content aired exclusively on weekly TV networks as well as pay-per-view, with the turn of the 21st century seeing the global leader in sports-entertainment turn to digital platforms like YouTube. Come the 2010s, WWE launched the WWE Network, an over-the-top streaming service that became the home of its entire tape library, original content, and monthly premium live events. Now, WWE is doubling down on its expansion into the streaming world.

WWE has announced a multi-year partnership with Twitch. This alliance will see both "live and exclusive content" air on both WWE and WWE Superstar channels across the platform. Among that live content will be a "companion sidecast to Monday Night Raw" which promises to take fans "behind the scenes" and "closer to the in-ring action."

WWE today announced a multi-year partnership with Twitch that will see the return of the official WWE channel and popular WWE Superstar channels, featuring live and exclusive content. In addition to the launch of the channel, WWE will debut today a companion sidecast to Monday Night RAW, bringing the WWE Universe behind the scenes and closer to the in-ring action. The weekly viewing experience will be led by a rotating cast of hosts and will regularly feature appearances by WWE Superstars, unique and exclusive content such as backstage interviews, and more. Viewers can stream the sidecast live every Monday beginning at 8 PM ET via https://www.twitch.tv/wwe or the Twitch App. Additionally, the official WWE channel will be home to other live productions and will serve as an alternate live streaming feed for all of WWE's premium live event press conferences.

WWE's Twitch partnership is a bit of a long-time coming, as the wrestling giant has had a complicated history with the streamer. In the past, WWE issued a "third party edict" that prevented its talent from streaming on platforms like Twitch, infamously shining a spotlight on how wrestlers are paid and resulting in rumblings of wrestlers possibly forming a union.

Monday Night Raw airs tonight at 8 PM ET on the USA Network.