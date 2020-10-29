AJ Styles Suspends His Twitch and Mixer Accounts Amid WWE's New Third Party Policy

✖

AJ Styles took to his Twitch channel today with a message, announcing that WWE has suspended both his Twitch and Mixer accounts. Styles wrote, "I want to thank you all for the great memories on Mixer and Twitch. I will cherish these memories and I love everyone of you that have made this possible and supported me. As many of you know WWE is making some changes that involve streaming. We will see what the future holds in that regard.ith that being said I will be suspending Stylesclash (his channel's name) stream. This isn't good bye, but this is see you sometime in the future. We will leave the discord open, but since it won't be monitored we will be making changes. Chris or I will let you know what that looks like when we figure it out."

Styles directly mentioned WWE's new policy about Superstars needing to turn over control of their third-party platforms (namely Twitch and Cameo) to the WWE. Styles responded to that policy news back in early October.

"I don't know what's going to happen," Styles said at the time. "I don't know what they expect from us when it comes to our channel. I don't know if it's something that they're like, 'We just want you guys under an umbrella like a WWE Twitch and have a set lineup and here is who is on when'. If that's the case - great! Then fans would know where and when to find us. I don't know if that's going to happen. I literally don't know and unfortunately I found out the same way a lot of you did — through the internet, which is a shame. You'd think it'd be better than that. For guys who are on here trying to, not only work for WWE, but get on here and Twitch and stuff like that, you'd think it'd be a lot easier to communicate with us and us alone instead of whoever it is behind the scenes and them going to Joe Blow and them having more information than us. Is anything set in stone? I don't think anything is. I think it's going to come down to communication."

He later added — "We don't get to see you; we don't get to talk to you; we don't get to do much. This is the next best thing. I don't know what they're hoping to get out of this. The communication has not been as great as we'd like. There's a lot of us who are all on the same page - we've talked to each other. We're facing the same thing. It's all doom and gloom or, 'Oh, that's all they want.' I feel like this is an opportunity for me and my channel to say, 'This is what's really going on' and debunk some stupid rumors that are going on."