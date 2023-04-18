WWE Now Allowing Superstars to Stream on Twitch Again

WWE has new rules regarding its Superstars using the Twitch streaming platform and its great news for wrestlers and fans alike. According to Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful Select, WWE and Twitch have established a new agreement that will allow its wrestlers to operate their own channels again. The agreement establishes a three-way split in revenue generated by the channel (the wrestlers and Twitch will take the majority) and the only restriction is that wrestlers from other promotions aren't allowed to be featured on the channel unless WWE clears it first.

Back in 2020, WWE officials attempted to clamp down on its wrestlers using third-party platforms like Twitch to earn more revenue and build up their own fanbase. While there were some exceptions, this saw many wrestlers put their channels on pause or shut them down entirely. Sapp wrote that wrestlers were told in a talent meeting back in April 2022 that they'd be allowed to use third-party platforms again, but an official deal with Twitch wasn't finalized until much later.

