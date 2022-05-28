WWE Announces Tag Team Titles Contender's Match for Monday Night Raw

✖

It's shaping up to be an interesting episode of Monday Night Raw next week after the events of last night's WWE SmackDown, which have led to the announcement of a new Tag Team Championship Contender's match. Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will be facing Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle, both of whom have issues with The Bloodline after attacks on their Tag Team partners in the past. It remains to be seen if Roman Reigns or Paul Heyman will be making the trip to Raw next week, but the Tribal Chief will certainly be watching how things play out.

This all started last night on SmackDown after The Usos came out to celebrate their unification of the Tag Team Championships, alongside a bit of trolling of the crowd. That's when they were interrupted by Nakamura, who is now without a Tag partner after Boogs was injured taking on The Usos previously.

Nakamura was then joined by Riddle, who faced The Usos last week alongside his RK-Bro Teammate Randy Orton. They would ultimately lose the match after Reigns interfered, and then The Bloodline delivered a brutal beatdown of RK-Bro after the match was over, injuring Orton in the process. Now Riddle is teaming up with Nakamura to see if they can take down The Usos and reclaim those Raw Tag Team Championships, and next week is the first step.

Raw will also feature a contract signing with Omos and Bobby Lashley, and then Cody Rhodes will address Seth Rollins' latest comments. Then Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair will take on Asuka, and that's just what is announced ahead of time. We'll have to wait and see what happens with The Usos, but who knows, maybe we'll be looking at some new Raw Tag Team Champions soon. At least if Reigns isn't there, because if he is, he'll likely do whatever it takes to keep The Bloodline reigning supreme over WWE. We also can't forget Sami Zayn, who is now an honorary Uce after all.

