Report: Bad Bunny Is Dominating WWE's Merchandise Sales Since His Royal Rumble Arrival

Ever since he performed at the Royal Rumble and nailed The Miz and John Morrison with a top-rope splash, rapper Bad Bunny has been a consistent presence on WWE television. And while some fans may not understand the crossover, the latest merchandise sales reports indicate this was a fantastic idea on WWE's part. According to Fightful Select, the rapper's WWE-themed merchandise has already generated more than $500,000 in sales.

His merchandise apparently dominated the top four spots in the list of the best-selling items, with his men's t-shirt taking No. 1, his hoodie ranking at No. 2 and his women's and youth shirts taking spots No. 3 and 4. Roman Reigns was the only wrestler to crack the top five.

As you can see below, a lot of merch has centered around Bunny's top-rope splash. According to WWEShop.com a third shirt, featuring the same comic book theme WWE had used for Royal Rumble's advertising, is already sold out.

Since the Rumble, Bunny has aligned himself with NXT call-up Damian Priest, and reports are already out there that the Puerto Rican star will compete in some sort of match at WrestleMania 37 this coming April. Priest has already talked about the bond he's formed with Bunny in several interviews.

"People know me as a rock and heavy metal guy, but there are many times on Spotify I'll put Bad Bunny radio on. I know his music and dig it. I really dig the person, too," he said while speaking with TV Insider. "We're so similar. I was raised in the same town [Vega Baja] he was born in [in Puerto Rico]. We come from really tough upbringings. He's done things his way and doesn't care what others might say about him. I'm the same way.

"He loves wrestling," he added. "We hit it off immediately when we met. There was a bond. Not just because we're both entertainers, but because of heritage and things we like, and our personalities. It's cool to be around him."