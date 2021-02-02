Damian Priest Debuts on WWE Raw With Bad Bunny, Beats The Miz

✖

Damian Priest made his official debut on this week's Monday Night Raw, beating The Miz as rapper Bad Bunny cheered from ringside. Miz and John Morrison kicked off the second hour with a Miz TV segment, inviting Bunny on the show to try and bury the hatchet from what happened at the Royal Rumble. The two then tried to recruit Bunny into making an album once again, which Bunny refused.

Priest, who competed in the Men's Rumble the night before, then hit the ring to assist Bunny and nailed the two heels with a punch. After a commercial break, the former NXT North American Champion started a match with Miz.

Morrison attempted to interfere by passing Miz the Money in the Bank briefcase, but Bunny stole the case and nailed Morrison with a punch. Priest used the distraction to hit The Reckoning and score the pin.

Priest (real same Luis Martinez), first broke out on the national wrestling scene with his three years wrestling as Punishment Martinez in Ring of Honor. He signed with WWE in October 2018, and he debuted the "Archer of Infamy" alter-ego the following summer.