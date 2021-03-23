Bad Bunny vs. The Miz Announced for WWE WrestleMania 37

✖

After being made a fool of for weeks, The Miz appeared on this week's Monday Night Raw and formally challenged rapper Bad Bunny to a match at WrestleMania 37. After beating Jeff Hardy, Miz had his celebration interrupted by the Grammy winner, who cracked a guitar across his back to get revenge for last week's assault. Bunny then grabbed a microphone at the top of the entrance ramp and accepted the former WWE Champion's challenge.

"I accept your challenge, b—," Bunny said. "I'll see you at WrestleMania."

There were rumors that both Damian Priest as John Morrison would be added to the match to make it a tag team bout, but that no longer seems to be the case.

LOS VEO EN WRESTLEMANIA!!!!! — 🤍 (@sanbenito) March 23, 2021

Elsewhere in the promo Miz hyped up his latest musical collaboration with Morrison, this time parodying Bunny's name by wearing bunny suits. That music video will drop on next week's Raw.

NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw The official world premiere of the hottest new single from @mikethemiz & @TheRealMorrison! "HEY HEY HOP HOP" pic.twitter.com/EwhAyRE5hu — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 23, 2021

Since his musical performance of "Booker T" at the Royal Rumble, Bunny has appeared on WWE television almost every week. He even managed to become the WWE 24/7 Champion, holding the title for nearly a full month before awarding it back to R-Truth (giving the WWE veteran his 50th reign).

Check out the updated WrestleMania 37 card below: