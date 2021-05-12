Bayley Responds to WWE Fans Who Wanted Becky Lynch to Return at WrestleMania 37

✖

It's been a full year now since Becky Lynch last appeared on WWE television. "The Man" announced last May that she was pregnant with her first child and promptly relinquished her Raw Women's Championship in order to step away from the business for a time. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December and she started teasing fans with the possibility of a comeback as far back as the Royal Rumble. That teasing continued leading up to WrestleMania 37 only for nothing to happen. It even wound up backfiring during Night Two as The Bella Twins were booed after making a surprise appearance during a segment involving Bayley, Titus O'Neil and Hulk Hogan.

Bayley was asked about the segment's reception and the fan speculation in a new interview with Sportskeeda this week.

"I think it was wishful thinking and people ready to see Becky back and ready to see me get my butt-kicked, I guess. It's not gonna happen because she didn't come back, suckers," Bayley said somewhat in-character (h/t Fightful). "She's too busy being a mom. I'm sure it'll happen at some time. We both have some time left and we both have a lot of things we want to do. I'm sure she has a list of things she wants to do. The last time I think we were in the ring together may have been when I beat her up with a chair. I'm sure she's ready to get her hands on me and I'll be ready because I've been doing a lot since she's been gone.

"This is consistent Bayley, no time off for me," she continued. "I've been making moves, Becky Lynch. She better start [at the bottom]. I know she 'gave up' her championship, but that doesn't mean she'll return and be right back in that picture. She better start at the very bottom."

