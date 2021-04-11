Becky Lynch Addresses Her Fake WrestleMania 37 Return Tease

✖

Becky Lynch once again had WWE fans on social media believing that she'd be making a return during WrestleMania 37 Night One on Saturday night. It's been 11 months since "The Man" was last seen on WWE television when she announced she was pregnant with her first child. But a day before WrestleMania began she posted an image of herself in the gym with a coded message that read "NIGHT ONE." But the show came and went without any sign of Lynch.

She quickly took to Twitter after the show was over and tried to do the same tease again for Night Two, but then dropped the charade and congratulated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair on their outstanding main event match.

Nothing

Is

Guaranteed

Here

Tonight

Tomorrow

What’s next

Over Just kidding! Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE and @BiancaBelairWWE . Way to make history — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) April 11, 2021

Lynch first tricked fans into thinking she was returning back at the Royal Rumble when she posted a photo from the Gorilla position.

Though these teases have come up empty so far, Lynch has openly stated in the past that she intends on working full-time as a mother. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter Roux back in December.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she said in an interview with ESPN in May 2020. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch added. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

When do you think Lynch will make her return? Let us know in the comments below!