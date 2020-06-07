Photo: Becky Lynch Shows off New Look, Ditches Her Trademark Red Hair

✖

Becky Lynch took to Instagram on Saturday to upload a post-CrossFit workout photo with Seth Rollins, and WWE fans couldn't help but notice something was very different about "The Man." The former Raw Women's Champion had dyed her hair blonde, ditching the fiery red look that had been a staple of her WWE character for years. By Sunday morning the post had nearly 350,000 likes, and based on the comment section her fans love the change.

Lynch announced back in May that she was pregnant with her first child and that her due date was set for December. As a result she relinquished the Raw Women's Championship, awarding it to the Women's Money in the Bank winner Asuka.

Lynch has since stated in interviews that she intends to return to WWE on a full-time basis once she has her child.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch told ESPN.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she added. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

As a birthday gift to Rollins, Lynch shared her first ultrasound of their baby.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.