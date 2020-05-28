Becky Lynch Reveals First Ultrasound of Child for Seth Rollins' Birthday

✖

Becky Lynch revealed the first ultrasound of her child for Seth Rollins’ birthday. The WWE superstar took a moment out of her day to celebrate the man she loves and the father of her kid. She broke the news a few weeks ago on WWE programming and the entire fanbase offered their congratulations after such a big life development. The baby is due in December and Rollins has been a huge source of support for Lynch. He took a second earlier this month to talk about the moment with the pregnancy test being the best news of his life.

“This person right here is my favorite person in the world. I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world,” The Man wrote on Instagram. “I love you and can’t wait to start this next crazy chapter with you . Happy Birthday @wwerollins”

Lynch has always been someone who’s defined herself as being career-focused. She recently told PEOPLE Magazine about how she came to the decision to reveal her pregnancy. That desire for kids was there for a while and her big moment is here. She and Rollins discovered the big news and were elated from the second they knew.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," she explained. "Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person. He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father.”

