Becky Lynch Confirms She'll Return to WWE After Having Her Baby

Becky Lynch shocked the wrestling world on May 11 when she relinquished her Raw Women's Championship and announced that she was pregnant with her first child. "The Man" then revealed in an interview that her due date is set for December, which means she'll be gone from WWE television up through (at least) the end of 2020. However in a new interview with ESPN, Lynch made it clear that her wrestling career is far from over, as she cited how Asuka, Lacey Evans and Mickie James have all continued their careers while juggling motherhood.

"Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both," Lynch said.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she added. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

She then said having a kid will provide her more motivation for her career.

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch said. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

On top of her announcement, Lynch revealed that this year's Women's Money in the Bank match was secretly for her vacated championship, meaning Asuka was the new champion. She'll make her first defense at the upcoming Backlash pay-per-view against Nia Jax.

Here's the full Backlash card, as for now. The show will take place on June 14 at the WWE Performance Center:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.