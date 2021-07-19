Becky Lynch Teases Fans After Not Appearing in Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

✖

Between reports popping up this week and fans snapping photos of her before the show, WWE fans were well aware that Becky Lynch was in attendance for Sunday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Fort Worth, Texas. Lynch played into the speculation by teasing the idea of inserting herself into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, tweeting, "Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match."

But for the third time this year, Lynch's tease proved to be nothing. She had no involvement in the Ladder Match (which Nikki ASH won), then tweeted after, "Phew, I was so worried." Lynch previously teased popping up at the Royal Rumble back in January and arriving at some point during WrestleMania 37 in April.

Phew, I was so worried . — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 19, 2021

Lynch confirms in interviews shortly after her May 2020 pregnancy announcement that she has every intention of working as a full-time wrestler while being a mother. She told ESPN at the time, "Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both. That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

Time will tell if Lynch decides to arrive later in the show. Check out the full results from Money in the Bank below: