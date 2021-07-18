Becky Lynch Pokes Fun at Photos Spotting Her in Fort Worth Ahead of WWE Money in the Bank

✖

Becky Lynch has not been on WWE television since May 2020, where she announced she was pregnant with her first child. "The Man" and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December, and Lynch has since teased returning to WWE TV on a number of occasions. Reports broke earlier this week that while her return was not confirmed for Money in the Bank, she would be in attendance for the show at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. Those reports were confirmed on Sunday afternoon when Carlos Cordova posted photos of Lynch, reporting that she was spotted running outside the venue and said hello to several fans before entering the building.

But Lynch decided to have some fun with the report. When the fan Instagram account @heel.beckyy posted the photos, the former champion commented, "that could be anyone with fantastic shoulder definition."

Update: Lynch then posted a photo of herself in front of the arena. She joking wrote, "Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB."

Beautiful day in Fort Worth Texas. I really hope no one gets taken out of this ladder match. #MITB pic.twitter.com/yTWevpBUJ6 — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 18, 2021

Lynch stated in interviews shortly after her pregnancy announcement that she has every intention of working as a full-time wrestler while being a mother. She told ESPN at the time, "Bringing it closer to home, I'll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They've all proven that you can do both. That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality. And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

Do you think Lynch pops up during the show tonight? Or will WWE hold off her return for even longer?