Report: Major WWE Star Will Be at Money in the Bank 2021

✖

WWE reportedly has quite a few surprises lined up for the next couple of weeks, and a big one might be on the way at Money in the Bank this Sunday. According to PWInsider, Becky Lynch will be at Dickie's Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Sunday for the pay-per-view, though it's not clear if she'll appear onscreen. "The Man" has been absent from WWE television since announcing her pregnancy in May 2020, though she did tease returning at both the Royal Rumble and at WrestleMania 37. It's also entirely possible that she'll be back on Friday's edition of SmackDown in Houston, which marks WWE's official return to the road.

"Becky Lynch is scheduled to be at this Sunday's Money in the Bank PPV, PWInsider.com has confirmed," Mike Johnson wrote. "There is no word yet whether Lynch will be appearing on camera but as of this morning, she is slated to be in attendance at the PPV."

Lynch stated in interviews shortly after her pregnancy announcement that she has every intention of wrestling full-time as a mother. She and Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, back in December.

"That's something that I've always preached and wanted women to have that equality," she said in an interview with ESPN at the time. "And of course, to be on the level with the male performers and be on the same level in terms of pay, in terms of treatment. But also, this kind of goes hand in hand where a guy can go and have a kid and doesn't have to miss a beat in his career. Unfortunately, we do. But that's also a fortunate thing because we get to experience things that they never will, but also it just doesn't mean that it's got to be the end for a career in any line. And I think a lot of people have proved that, and I hope to join them."

"It's one of those things where I know what I feel and think as a person without a child," Lynch added. "I don't know what that's going to look like when I do have one, and that's my priority. I'll tell you, it'll give me more motivation than ever, I could imagine. But this isn't the end of me, one way or the other."

How do you want to see Becky Lynch return to WWE? Should she win the Money in the Bank contract? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!