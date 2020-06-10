The Bellas Twins, Paige Ask Why WWE Hasn't Announced an Evolution 2 Event

Fox Sports 1 hosted a watch-along of the 2018 all-women Evolution pay-per-view on Tuesday night, various members of the Women's Division. Throughout the show wrestlers brought up how there hasn't been another Evolution pay-per-view since then, even though numerous wrestlers have spoken out in support of it since then. At one point Nikki Bella (who was in the main event of that initial show) said, "I'm in shock that we even have to question it."

Later on in the stream Paige pointed out that she was under the impression it would happen every year.

"I wish we were able to do another one," she said. "I don't understand why it was one-and-done. I was like, 'No we need to another so we can showcase more people."

Renee Young agreed.

"Yeah, we need to have more. It was a success and we have the girls, we have the talent, let's get it going," she said.

She then said she feels WWE doesn't have to wait until fans can come back to arenas to make one happen.

"We're doing Backlash, we did WrestleMania without a crowd so, if we want to do Evolution without one, we're good to go," she said.

Stephanie McMahon talked about the possibility of a second show back in March 2019, but it never materialized on that year's schedule.

"We haven't announced any plans yet for Evolution but we have a lot of things in the works right now," McMahon told The National. "One thing that is important to note with Evolution that it was our first ever all-women's streaming special pay per view is that it trended No 1 world wide for two and a half hours during the last game of the World Series and during NFL Sunday Night Football. Both huge audiences in the United States but it was WWE Evolution that was trending No 1."

WWE returns to pay-per-view this Sunday with the Backlash pay-per-view. Check out the card below:

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Sasha Banks & Bayley vs. The IIconics vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

Edge vs. Randy Orton

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.