Stephanie McMahon Hints at Another WWE Evolution Event in 2019

Stephanie McMahon was asked in an interview with The National this week if the WWE would hold another all-women’s pay-per-view following the success of Evolution in 2018.

While she wouldn’t give a straight “yes” or “no,” she did fire out some statistics that point in the direction of the WWE trying it again.

“We haven’t announced any plans yet for Evolution but we have a lot of things in the works right now,” McMahon said. “One thing that is important to note with Evolution that it was our first ever all-women’s streaming special pay per view is that it trended No 1 world wide for two and a half hours during the last game of the World Series and during NFL Sunday Night Football. Both huge audiences in the United States but it was WWE Evolution that was trending No 1.”

The first Evolution event, the first all-women’s show in company history, was rated very highly by fans despite the show’s buildup on weekly television having to share time with the Crown Jewel event that took place within the same week.

The show was headlined by a Last Woman Standing match between SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair and a Raw Women’s Championship match between Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella. It was Rousey and Lynch’s respective wins and backstage interview after the show that kicked off a feud between the two that has carried itself all the way to WrestleMania 35 in April.

McMahon was also asked about the possibility of the Rousey vs. Lynch vs. Flair match becoming the first women’s match to be the main event of a WrestleMania.

“It would mean more to me then I could describe for our women to be the main event at WrestleMania,” she siad. “Charlotte, Ronda and Becky could do it this year. There is so much momentum behind the story. They are so incredibly talented. I know they would deliver. But what I will say is that I hope it is the first of many.”

Back on the March 4 Rousey turned heel on an episode of Raw and viciously attacked both Rousey and Flair. Days later she posted a long anti-WWE rant on her personal YouTube account.

“I meant that I’m going to disrespect the sport that they all love so much. ‘Oh don’t break kayfabe Ronda’ — Wrestling’s scripted, it’s made up, it’s not real. None of those bitches can f—n’ touch me. The end,” she said.

WrestleMania 35 takes place on April 7 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.