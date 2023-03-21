Kevin Nash Offers a Solution for WWE Betting

WWE recently reached out to multiple state gambling regulators in an attempt to legalize betting on match results. Both WWE and AEW already have partnerships with DraftKings (centered around prop bets) and various international sports books post the betting odds for pay-per-view matches, but getting this type of betting legalized in the United States could be incredibly lucrative for the company. However, there are quite a few hurdles WWE would have to overcome in order to make it happen, the most obvious one being it would have to limit the number of people who know the result of the match up to mere minutes before it happens, including the wrestlers themselves.

Kevin Nash offered a solution to the problem on his Kliq This! podcast, pitching the idea of shutting down betting hours before a show starts. This wouldn't solve every problem that betting presents, but it would at least give wrestlers time to plan out their matches.

"The only thing they could do is not take a bet after 4 p.m. the day of (the show)," Nash said. "And then that way if they gave the finishes out at 4:30 it's locked. That's off the top of my head."

The latest betting odds from BetOnline currently have Cody Rhodes favored to dethrone Roman Reigns of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 next month. Do you think betting on matches will become common in the pro wrestling world? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

