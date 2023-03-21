WWE Star Medically Cleared, Reportedly Returning to TV This Week

The injury bug has hit WWE. Just weeks before the global leader in sports-entertainment brings its biggest weekend of shows to Los Angeles, a number of top stars have been put on the shelf. WWE SmackDown‘s Bray Wyatt has been off of television since the beginning of the month due to an undisclosed “physical issue.” Monday Night Raw‘s Carmella has been factored out of WWE WrestleMania 39 plans after being declared “unavailable.” NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez’s status has been completely unknown after WWE NXT ran an angle that saw Perez collapse after her successful title defense against Meiko Satomura on March 7th.

Fortunately for the latter, Perez is expected to be back in action any day now. According to the Wrestling Observer, Perez has been cleared and will be “worked back into storylines” as early as tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. The report added that Perez’s situation was not an injury but an issue that “could have kept her out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, there is a ladder match at NXT Stand & Deliver for what was going to be the vacant NXT Women’s Championship. This plan was set in motion as a back up, but with Perez ready to return, there is a likelihood that the bout will go forward but with Perez involved as champion. Zoey Stark and Gigi Dolin have currently qualified for the contest and two spots remain empty. Perez could fulfill one of those remaining spots or she could be added as a fifth participant.

Perez captured the NXT Women’s Title this past December, ending prior champion Mandy Rose’s 400+ day reign. This victory made the 21-year-old Perez one of the youngest champions in WWE history.

“Well I’m sure as everyone saw, as soon as that bell rang, I just burst into tears and they were real tears,” Perez reflected on her title win. “I think just like all of the trials and tribulations, everything that I went through since I was thirteen years old to get to this moment just started replaying in my head and I was like wow. All of those moments, even the super bad moments, they were worth it because in that moment, just becoming a WWE Champion, that was my biggest dream since I was ten years old.”

There are currently five matches announced for NXT Stand & Deliver.

NXT Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes

Bron Breakker (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes NXT Women’s Championship: Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD vs. TBD

Zoey Stark vs. Gigi Dolin vs. TBD vs. TBD NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn

Fallon Henley and Kiana James (c) vs. Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD

Wes Lee (c) vs. TBD Johnny Gargano vs. Grayson Waller

NXT Stand & Deliver goes down on April 1st.