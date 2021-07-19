Big E Cuts First Promo After Winning WWE Money in the Bank

✖

Big E defeated seven other competitors on Sunday night at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view to win the Money in the Bank briefcase. Now that he can have a world championship match whenever he wants over the next year, the former tag team champion is the closest he's ever been to WWE's main event scene. The powerhouse gave an emotional interview backstage following his victory, thanking Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston as they celebrated his victory together.

"[The win] signifies for me... it's just been a lot of years of working and trying to be in this position," E said. "To be at the every top. We've been crowned the best tag team of all time, but that's how they see me. That's my position in this company, and that's it. But for me to be able to show that I can run with the ball, that means everything. And I'll say it until I'm on my deathbed, I'm not here with Kofi and Woods, without The New Day. I'm thankful, man. But the work just starts here."

Elsewhere on the show, Kingston was squashed in a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley that clocked in at under eight minutes. E stated in interviews earlier this week that, if he won the briefcase, he wouldn't be hopping over to Raw to try and challenge either Kingston or Lashley.

"I feel like I'm cowardly if (I cash in on Kofi). Roman has been the guy. He's been the name I've been speaking the entire time, this whole singles run," E said on the Out of Character Podcast. "For me to go after Kofi or Bobby, it all feels murky. It isn't taking away what Bobby has done at all, but Roman has had an incredible year and he's the guy. He's the guy at the top of our industry right now. Everyone has different opinions on who 'the guy' is, but to me, he's easily doing the best work of his career and I don't think that's debatable. Why not go after the top of the industry? That's how you establish a legacy."

