Big E Confirms What He'll Do If He Wins Money in the Bank

In the eyes of many WWE fans, Big E is the favorite to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match this Sunday. The former tag team champion started off 2021 as the Intercontinental Champion and seemed like he was on the verge of breaking out as WWE's next big main event star. But between a months-long feud with Apollo Crews, a disappointing loss at WrestleMania 37 and not much to speak of since, E hasn't had much momentum on SmackDown lately. But winning the briefcase would immediate send him into the world championship picture right alongside Universal Champion Roman Reigns, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and his fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston.

But before fans start theorizing about him cashing in on Kingston or attacking Lashley to get revenge on what "The All Mighty" has done to the rest of New Day on Raw, E promptly shut that down on this week's Out of Character Podcast. E explained that his only plan, if he wins the briefcase, is to challenge "The Tribal Chief."

"I feel like I'm cowardly if (I cash in on Kofi). Roman has been the guy. He's been the name I've been speaking the entire time, this whole singles run," E said (h/t Fightful). "For me to go after Kofi or Bobby, it all feels murky. It isn't taking away what Bobby has done at all, but Roman has had an incredible year and he's the guy. He's the guy at the top of our industry right now. Everyone has different opinions on who 'the guy' is, but to me, he's easily doing the best work of his career and I don't think that's debatable. Why not go after the top of the industry? That's how you establish a legacy,"

This does run counter to the recent reports that WWE wants to reunite the three members of New Day on Raw again, but we'll find out soon enough. Besides, the whole argument is moot if E doesn't manage to win the briefcase. Check out the full lineup for Money in the Bank below, taking place this Sunday in Fort Worth: