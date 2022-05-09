Roman Reigns Wins the WrestleMania Backlash Main Event for The Bloodline

✖

Roman Reigns picked up the victory for The Bloodline in the main event of Sunday's WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view in Rhode Island. The chaotic six-man tag team match eventually broke down after Reigns nailed Drew McIntyre with a Rock Bottom through a table, then speared Riddle minutes later and pinned the tag champ to claim the victory. Riddle and Randy Orton were originally booked to face The Usos in a championship unification match at the show, but that was scrapped in favor of adding Reigns and McIntyre to both teams. "The Scottish Warrior" was last seen fuming at ringside as The Bloodline celebrated on the entrance ramp.

Reigns seemed to spook fans with the idea of retirement this weekend while cutting a post-show promo at a live event in Trenton, New Jersey. He said, "I've been here a couple of times in the past 10 years. I'm starting to work into a new phase in my career, and I honestly don't know if I'll be back here again. If that's the case, I just wanna say thank you for all these years of support." But reports later popped up saying Reigns wouldn't be leaving WWE anytime soon, so it's possible he was referencing his live event schedule getting lighter in the coming years.

This story is developing...