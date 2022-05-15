Roman Reigns Loves This Viral TikTok Tribute to The Bloodline

✖

TikTok user @Ebukadikeh started going viral this past week for one of his many WWE Superstar entrance recreations, this time centered around Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Reigns, The Usos and Paul Heyman wound up responding to the video via WWE's TikTok account. Heyman jokingly says that the group should sue for copyright infringement, then the Usos tease the idea of going to beat up the four in the video. Reigns instead says he likes the tribute as they're simply acknowledging him.

Reigns was in the news numerous times over the past week for his status with the WWE and what he reportedly will and won't be doing this Summer. After not defending his Unified WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania Backlash one week ago, he has been removed from advertising for Hell in a Cell next month and reportedly won't be putting his title on the line then either.

Reigns somewhat addressed his status following Backlash with a promo from his gym. He explained (while still in character), "What's on my brain right now, what's got your Tribal Chief in here {his heart] right now is, what if that's the last six-man tag you ever see the Bloodline do? I believe, when it comes to TV and it being broadcast for the entire world, that's only the second one. Y'all are freaking out right now. Don't worry, the Tribal Chief loves you. I'm not going anywhere. Unless I am, who knows? What if that's the last one? There is so much riding on us. We have all the titles, we're the very best at what we do... What if that's the last time you see us do what nobody can do? That's the island of relevancy right there, people. It's not a gimmick, were' not just putting this on shirts. This is as real as it gets.

"Anybody that sits at the table, anybody that tries to step up, anybody that is near us, they automatically become better. You've been seeing this. The proof is in. Whether you like it or not, you love it. And we know you respect it because you acknowledge it everywhere you go. But think about that, if that's the last one, we already know you're going to miss us. We're the greatest to ever do it. It's because we're the Bloodline. And we the Ones," he added.