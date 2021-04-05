Why Did WWE Break up The Hurt Business Ahead of WrestleMania 37?

✖

Last week's Monday Night Raw opened with a controversial segment as Bobby Lashley and MVP booted Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Business. The two were upset that the tag team was unable to beat Drew McIntyre in a handicap match, prompting Lashley to put out a bounty on his WrestleMania opponent that was open to anyone in the company. Considering how the group had been a highlight of Raw since last Summer the move was met with harsh criticism on social media (even Batista called out WWE for it).

According Sean Ross Sapp via Fightful, the wrestlers themselves weren't happy with the idea either. MVP and Lashley reportedly spoke out against the decision to McMahon, but the WWE Chairman "dug his heel in even more."

What prompted McMahon to make the decision is unknown. Lashley beat Benjamin later in the episode and will face Alexander during tonight's go-home edition of Raw. Porter took to Twitter days after the show to state that the faction wasn't dead and that King Corbin (who wound up accepting Lashley's offer) was not a member of the group.

Baron Corbin is NOT, I repeat NOT in The Hurt Business. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

To be clear, Bobby Lashley and MVP are The Hurt Business. We are always looking for talented applicants. Have the day you deserve. — MVP (@The305MVP) March 31, 2021

Do you think WWE made the right call? Is there a way the group can recover? Let us know in the comments below!

Check out the full cards WrestleMania 37 below:

Night One

WWE Championship : Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre

: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair Raw Tag Team Championships: The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos

The New Day vs. AJ Styles & Omos Bad Bunny vs. The Miz

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon (Steel Cage)

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Night Two