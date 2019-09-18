Fan Artist Creates Incredible Crossover Between Bray Wyatt’s The Fiend and DC’s The Batman Who Laughs

Bray Wyatt shook up the wrestling world once again this week when he appeared as The Fiend at the end of Clash of Champions and attacked Seth Rollins with the Mandible Claw. The following night on Raw Wyatt popped up throughout the show via the Firefly Fun House, only to jump a returning Kane at the end of the night and knock him out as well. He then crawled his away over to Rollins, who had a look of utter terror on his face as the show came to a close.

WWE announced on Monday night that Wyatt would challenge Rollins for the WWE Universal Championship in a Hell in a Cell match at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view on Oct. 6. To celebrate the announcement, Twitter user @ajstylez_art posted a new piece of fan art featuring Wyatt’s Fiend as DC Comics villain The Batman Who Laughs.

Batman Who Laughs is an alternate universe version of Batman, first introduced in Scott Snyder’s 2017-18 event Dark Nights: Metal. This twisted version of Bruce Wayne was created in Earth -22 where Joker learned Batman’s identity, killed nearly every other villain on the planet and subjected the citizens of Gotham to the same chemicals that turned him into the Joker. Batman is eventually driven to kill the Joker, but it exposes him to a chemical that causes him to become just as psychotic and mentally warped. He then kills nearly every other hero on the planet and turns a handful of children into “Rabid Robins,” including his own son Damian Wayne. His debut in the event was so popular that he was brought back afterwards for his own comic series.

Wyatt’s new look, along with the Firefly Fun House segments and his severed head lantern he brought out at SummerSlam, were all made with the help of Jason Baker and Tom Savini Studios. Baker has discussed Wyatt’s creative process behind his new persona in a number of interviews.

“That man is… what’s that old saying? The razor’s edge between genius and insanity? And that man walks that razor’s edge constantly,” Baker said of Wyatt on the Wrestling Reality podcast. “Very, very smart. Smarter than a lot of people give him credit for. Great to collaborate with. You think you’re gonna throw an idea at him, he comes back with eight. You think you’re gonna hit him up with a piece of trivial knowledge, he’ll hit right back. He’ll see your trivial knowledge and then raise ya. He is a unique, unique human being. Its been an absolute pleasure and an honor to get to collaborate with this gentleman — with someone who just puts such a thought process into his craft.”