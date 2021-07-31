WWE Fans Outraged Over Bray Wyatt's Release
WWE fans are outraged over the surprise release of Bray Wyatt. WWE suddenly announced that Bray Wyatt had been released from the company, and while no details were given, the official statement only revealed that they had come to terms over his release and wished him best on his future endeavors. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, had been missing from WWE television since his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, and fans had been wondering when he would make his return to action. Unfortunately, that's no longer on the table as of this morning.
Reports surrounding the release had noted how Wyatt's release was another of the budget cuts roster culls that had been made months prior, but this report also stated that while Wyatt's name had been thrown around in a previous round of cuts, he had been kept for a tentative return in August around this year's SummerSlam. Unfortunately, these reports have yet to be confirmed one way or the other.
WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr— WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021
Current and former WWE Superstars such as Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman had shared their surprise and support following the news of Wyatt's release, but fans have been outraged at the news considering the star had been such a prominent part of WWE programming for the past few years. This was especially true during the pandemic era as well.
Read on to see what fans are saying about Bray Wyatt's release from the WWE, and let us know your thoughts in the comments!
"This Company Blows"
WWE apparently released bray Wyatt cause of “budget cuts”.
This company blows— The Real One ☄️ (@WWEREALONE) July 31, 2021
"What is Going on?"
The Fiend Bray Wyatt has really been released by WWE. What is going on?!?!?!? pic.twitter.com/3HVN7Bzbz3— Sonny The Jobber (@SonnyTheJobber) July 31, 2021
"The Audacity..."
WWE and Vince McMahon took Bray Wyatt’s entire gimmick, gave it to Alexa Bliss, and then they fired him. The audacity…July 31, 2021
"Unbelievable"
Aleister Black and Bray Wyatt.
Two creative geniuses.
And WWE had no idea what to do with them… unbelievable, man! pic.twitter.com/BG7Cs5LLuP— 𝐉𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) July 31, 2021
"What a Run"
What a run, man. Some of the wildest most interesting stuff the WWE has done in the last decade has been attached to Bray Wyatt. #ThankYouBray pic.twitter.com/4EJ7zuxCnV— 🐯TIGER DRIVER🐯 (@TigerDriver9X) July 31, 2021
"How Could Anyone Ever Hate This Man"
Bray Wyatt on the last thing he ever said to Brodie/Luke 🥺💔
How could anyone ever hate this man. pic.twitter.com/KC8JkkKNMw— bkn 2022 champs (@KDTrey_SZN) July 26, 2021
"Absolutely Unreal"
Bray Wyatt is a generational talent when it comes to creativity.
Absolutely unreal news. pic.twitter.com/PD5GUcyfSH— WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 31, 2021
"The Most Missed Opportunity"
Bray Wyatt will go down in history as the most missed opportunity in WWE character development pic.twitter.com/1xKkklvubW— The Angle Podcast (@theangleradio) July 31, 2021
"Nobody is Safe"
Meltzer is reporting that Bray Wyatt was released because of budget cuts.
Nobody is safe, this man was top merch sales for about a year and he’s gone.
WWE really fucked up with this one if that’s the true reason.— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FoIIows) July 31, 2021
As Long as He's Okay!
I just hope that Bray Wyatt is in a great place mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. That he knows he is extremely loved and valued by all of us & that his future turns out exactly how HE wants it to be 🖤— Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) July 31, 2021