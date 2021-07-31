WWE Fans Outraged Over Bray Wyatt's Release

WWE fans are outraged over the surprise release of Bray Wyatt. WWE suddenly announced that Bray Wyatt had been released from the company, and while no details were given, the official statement only revealed that they had come to terms over his release and wished him best on his future endeavors. Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, had been missing from WWE television since his loss to Randy Orton at WrestleMania 37, and fans had been wondering when he would make his return to action. Unfortunately, that's no longer on the table as of this morning.

Reports surrounding the release had noted how Wyatt's release was another of the budget cuts roster culls that had been made months prior, but this report also stated that while Wyatt's name had been thrown around in a previous round of cuts, he had been kept for a tentative return in August around this year's SummerSlam. Unfortunately, these reports have yet to be confirmed one way or the other.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Bray Wyatt. We wish him the best in all his future endeavors. https://t.co/XIsUbaMUZ7 pic.twitter.com/koRuC3w1yr — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2021

Current and former WWE Superstars such as Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman had shared their surprise and support following the news of Wyatt's release, but fans have been outraged at the news considering the star had been such a prominent part of WWE programming for the past few years. This was especially true during the pandemic era as well.

