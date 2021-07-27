WWE NXT Star Wants to Join Roman Reigns' Bloodline Faction

✖

Now that Jimmy and Jey Uso have officially fallen in line, Roman Reigns' stable (referred to as The Bloodline) is finally complete over on SmackDown. This month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view finally saw every member of the group with a championship as The Usos dethroned Rey & Dominik Mysterio for their seventh reign as tag team champions, complementing Reigns' near-yearlong reign with the Universal title. But one member of the NXT roster, Bronson Reed, thinks he would be a great addition to the group.

"Well, I think a lot of people online fantasy book that [Reed aligning with Roman and The Usos]," Reed told The Sportster's Denise Salcedo this week. "So I just like to feed their ego a little bit, stir the pot a little bit. But I would not be against aligning myself with those guys. I've met them, they are someone that I feel I can definitely work with, but at the same time, I wouldn't be against fighting those guys as well.

"For the time being, I am still in NXT and I love being in NXT. When I lost that belt I knew straight away that everyone on Twitter and Instagram; I knew that was gonna be what everyone thought because I am like 'okay that makes sense that's what people think.' But it is something that I look forward to doing. I look forward to doing more with NXT but at the same time, as a kid growing up as such a big fan, I wanna be on Royal Rumble, I wanna be on SummerSlam, I wanna have my WrestleMania moment. So to be able to do that you have to be on a Raw or Smackdown," he added.

Reed has no relation to the trio but has found success in NXT already, previously holding the NXT North American Championship. He's teased the idea of winning the Intercontinental Championship for Reigns on several occasions.

Bloodline should get someone to get that Intercontinental strap ...#MITB — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) July 19, 2021

Missing an intercontinental champ *coughs* — Bronson Reed (@bronsonreedwwe) July 19, 2021

Do you think Reed would be the right fit in the group? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

NXT's next big event, NXT TakeOver 36, is scheduled to take place next month during SummerSlam weekend. Based on spoilers, three matches are being lined up for the show: