Why WWE Reportedly Changed One of Its Factions Lineups

WWE's habit of making last-minute changes for NXT call-ups seems to have stuck around despite Vince McMahon's retirement. This past week's Friday Night SmackDown saw Legado Del Fantasma make their main roster debut, only to reveal its lineup had changed with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro being joined by Zelina Vega instead of Elektra Lopez. Lopez had been a member since 2021 and seemed to be joining them on their call-up when they made their final NXT appearance a few months back.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, everyone within the company was under the same impression, but the decision to make the swap was made only recently. It's still unclear why the change was made and it's unknown what Lopez will do with the company now. If she were to go back to NXT, the company would need to address whether or not she's still stuck as a member of the Tony D'Angelo Family as Escobar failed to win the group's freedom back at NXT Heatwave.

"She thought she was. Everyone was under the impression she was [going to be called up,] and then they changed their minds, so she wasn't," Meltzer said (h/t WrestlingNews.co).

Do you think Legado Del Fantasma is improved by swapping out Lopez for Vega? And how will the group fit on a SmackDown roster that is already packed with factions? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments.

WWE's Extreme Rules pay-per-view took place this past Saturday in Philadelphia. Along with Bray Wyatt's return to the company, here's what happened on the show: