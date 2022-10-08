WWE Superstar Returns With Debuting NXT Faction on SmackDown

WWE had a number of welcome surprises for WWE fans during tonight's WWE SmackDown, and thankfully one of them was a long-awaited appearance by a former NXT faction. During tonight's episode Hit Row made their way to the ring, but they were attacked by a mysterious trio with luchador masks on. Then Zelina Vega made her return from injury and attacked Hit Row alongside them. The trio would unmask and reveal themselves to be NXT's Legado Del Fantasma, so not only are they part of the main roster now, Vega has joined their ranks and formed an even more lethal group.

Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro stood alongside Vega in the ring, and Escobar would simply say that SmackDown is their home now and to be safe before ditching the microphone. It's unknown if Elektra Lopez is also part of the faction still, as she was part of the group in NXT, but we'll have to wait and see.

Vega has been out of action since reportedly undergoing surgery earlier in the year, and now she's back on SmackDown after moving to Raw in the WWE Draft. As for Legado, fans have been waiting for them to make the move from NXT to the main roster for some time, and they were written off NXT after Escobar picked up the group and left for a destination unknown.

Together this group instantly becomes one of SmackDown's most compelling and lethal factions, and we can't wait to see what damage they can do on the blue brand. Up next for WWE is Extreme Rules, and you can find the full card below.

Raw Women's Championship Ladder Match: Bianca Belair (C) vs Bayley

SmackDown Women's Championship Extreme Rules Match: Liv Morgan (C) vs Ronda Rousey

Fight Pit Match: Seth Rollins vs Matt Riddle

Strap Match: Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross

I Quit Match: Finn Balor vs Edge

Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match: The Brawling Brutes vs Imperium

