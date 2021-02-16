WWE's Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss Confirmed for NBC Peacock's Punky Brewster Revival

✖

WWE Superstars Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were both confirmed for Peacock's upcoming reboot of Punky Brewster on Tuesday via a new report from Bleacher Report. On-set photographs from their episode were released as part of the report and indicate the two will be in-character as part of a WWE-themed episode. Based on the original series that ran from 1984-88, Soleil Moon Frye will return to the show as the titular Brewster. The show will premiere on NBC's streaming service on Feb. 25.

The official synopsis for the show reads, "Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy, a young girl in the foster system who reminds Punky a lot of her younger self." The cast also includes Cherie Johnson, Freddie Prinze Jr., Quinn Copeland, Noah Cottrell, Oliver De Los Santos and Lauren Lindsey Donzis.

After undergoing surgery midway through 2020 Flair returned to television at the TLC pay-per-view as a surprise tag team partner for Asuka. The pair quickly won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, but "The Queen" was soon caught up in a storyline involving Lacey Evans seducing her famous father "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair. That story took an unexpected turn this week when Evans announced she was pregnant (which is true in real life) and hinted the 16-time world champion was the father.

As for Bliss, the former Women's champion started aligning herself with Bray Wyatt last year. This eventually led to a complete change in personality, where she enters the ring acting innocent and childlike before switching over to her own version of Wyatt's Fiend alter-ego. She's been tormenting Randy Orton ever since he set Wyatt on fire at TLC, including this week when she took over all the screens inside the ThunderDome.