Punky Brewster Revival First Look and Premiere Date Revealed

Peacock knocked it out of the park with the Saved By The Bell reboot, and now it's next classic revival is coming up to the plate. That would be the Punky Brewster revival, which will feature the return of star Soleil Moon Frye and will also feature the return of Punky's best friend Cherie (reprised by Cherie Johnson), and thanks to Variety we have our first look at the new project and the full cast, which you can check out in the image below. Even better is the fact that we don't have to wait very long for the show, as all 10 episodes of the series will hit the service on February 25th.

The original show, which aired from 1984 to 1988, followed the adventures of Punky (played by Frye), a young girl who was being raised by her foster dad Henry (played by George Gaynes). In the revival, we discover that Punky is now a single mother of three children trying to get her life back on track. As for the other parent, that would be her ex-husband Travis, who is played by Freddie Prinze Jr.

The show also stars Noah Cottrell as Diego, Oliver De Los Santos as Daniel, and Lauren Lindsey Donzis as Hannah, and you can see the entire cast in the image below.

(Photo: Peacock)

Punky Brewster is written and executive produced by Steve and Jim Armogida, and Frye, original series creator David Duclon, and Jimmy Fox of Main Event Media will also executive produce.

There actually wasn't a true series finale for the original Punky Brewster series, as the final season happened during a writer's strike and thus the anti-climactic Wedding Bells for Brandon episode served as the final show. Now fans will get the next true step in Punky's journey, and this could be the next big hit for the streaming service, which has already brought back properties like the aforementioned Saved By The Bell (to much acclaim) and Psych.

The original run of Punky Brewster is currently available on Peacock, and fans can check out the revival starting on February 25th.

