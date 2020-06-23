Charlotte Flair Reportedly to Undergo Surgery, Status for SummerSlam 2020 Unknown

Heading into this week's Monday Night Raw it looked like Charlotte Flair was about to be back on top of the Red Brand's Women's Division when she challenged Asuka for the Raw Women's Championship. However early on in the show she suffered a storyline shoulder injury while brawling with Nia Jax, one that wound up costing her in her title match with "The Empress." Jax further attacked Flair's shoulder backstage after the match and WWE later put out a statement saying Flair had suffered a "potential collarbone fracture," effectively writing her off of television for the foreseeable future.

Since then multiple reports about Flair's status have been released. TalkSport's Alex McCarthy reported that "The Queen" was written off television so she could a) get some well-deserved rest and b) undergo an unknown surgery. McCarthy said a source told him Flair could be gone up until Royal Rumble season next January, and that she'll miss SummerSlam in August.

"There's a 0 percent chance Charlotte returns for SummerSlam," the source told McCarthy.

Meanwhile Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer reported that Flair's surgery would not be on her shoulder, and that "there is hope" she could be ready to return by SummerSlam.

In recent months Flair had been working all three WWE brands while holding the NXT Women's Championship. She recently dropped the title to Io Shirai after losing a triple threat match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

Ironically, Flair recently popped up on Raw Talk and chastised wrestlers who stay home.

"I see, I read and I hear what people say about me," Flair said. "That I'm entitled, that I'm always in the title picture. And here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick, I'm never hurt. I am the hardest-working person in this company. I'm on Raw, I'm on SmackDown. Hell, I do media for FOX and I'm not even on FOX. And then they send me to NXT. No, I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business and I strive for greatness. So it's the entitled people that get under my skin. It is the people that sit at home for a year and then come back and I are in the title picture. And you call me entitled because I am busting my ass 365 days a year to be the best?"

"Entitled is sitting your a— at home. There, I said it," she added.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.