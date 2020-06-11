Charlotte Flair Reveals Her Plans for Having Children While Being a WWE Superstar

With Becky Lynch out of action for the rest of the year while pregnant with her first child, Charlotte Flair has quickly stepped back in as the top female wrestler in the WWE. But given her engagement to fellow WWE Superstar Andrade, fans have started to wonder if she'll go the same route as Lynch and have a baby sometime in the near future. Flair addressed that question while speaking with Maria Menounos this week and admitted that while she does want kids, she's not ready for them quite yet.

"I was like, 'Mannie [Andrade], I want children,' and he was like 'OK! I'm ready!' Yes. He would be," Flair said (h/t Fightful for transcript). "But I just, I don't know, when's the right time? Am I selling myself short not trying to reach for bigger things. Of course, I think about it, because of my age. But, being able to face Trish Stratus at Summerslam, and seeing her as a mother of two, and being consider the Greatest of All Time and have the best match on the show, makes me see, you don't need to worry about when and why and where."

"I definitely do [want kids]. I want the whole fairytale," she said. "I want three kids. Four Kids. I want all of it. It's just, I don't know how. This isn't just it now, and then I go have kids! I really want to try to be an action figure in a movie, but I don't know how to write it."

In a separate interview with Sportskeeda, Flair addressed being booked on all three brands shortly after Lynch's departure.

"I don't know. It's like a Catch-22," she said. "I think the biggest thing for me is, yes, I'm on all three brands, but if you look at my storylines that I am a part of, I am a part of someone else's storyline, it's not like anything is a 'Charlotte Flair' push. I'm just put [there] because I can basically do anything and everything they ask. Like, going to SmackDown was not for me. That's not a push. That is 'Charlotte Flair is a name and she's coming to SmackDown.' So, currently, I am just all over the place, brand-wise, because I am the hardest worker, and I will say that, for the women."

WWE returns to pay-per-view this weekend with the Backlash event. Check out the full card below

Edge vs. Randy Orton

WWE Championship: Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman vs. The Miz & John Morrison

United States Championship: Apollo Crews vs. Andrade

Raw Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Nia Jax

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships: Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross vs. The IIconics

Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus

