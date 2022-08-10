WWE's Charlotte Flair Revealed as Next Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions Guest

The next guest for Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions has been revealed, and it will be none other than The Queen herself Charlotte Flair. Peacock shared the news along with the episode description (via Matt Black), and she will appear on the August 19th episode. The title is " The Queen – WOOOOOO!', and you can check out the new photo from the episode in the post below. Broken Skull Sessions episodes are always entertaining and generally reveal a few unknown details or stories, and past episodes have also featured Flair's fellow Horsewomen Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks.

Flair hasn't been featured on WWE TV since WrestleMania Backlash, where she faced Ronda Rousey in an I Quit match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Rousey would lock in an armbar through a chair and that would cause Flair to finally say I Quit, making Rousey the new SmackDown Women's Champion.

Peacock has announced that Charlotte Flair is next guest on Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions on August 19... pic.twitter.com/UawyczmWHK — Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) August 10, 2022

After the match, it was revealed by WWE that Flair had suffered a fractured radius (otherwise known as a wrist injury), but the injury was actually kayfabe so that Flair could take some time off. During that time away Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo were married alongside family and friends, so this will be Flair's first time back on WWE TV in some capacity since Backlash.

Whether or not this means she will be making a return to the ring soon is not known, but it would be an interesting time for her to jump back in. Since she stepped away Liv Morgan has become SmackDown Women's Champion, and Rousey has turned full heel. Bayley has also made a return, and if her new faction Control can become the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, they could very well start appearing on SmackDown too. There are also new names like Raquel Rodriguez on the roster, and with the way things have been going, we could very well see someone else brought back before Flair makes her grand return.

