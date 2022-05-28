WWE's Charlotte Flair and AEW's Andrade El Idolo Get Married

✖

It would seem some congratulations are in order for WWE and AEW stars Charlotte Flair (SmackDown) and Andrade El Idolo (Dynamite/Rampage), as a new photo reveals that Flair and El Idolo were married in a scenic ceremony. Attending the ceremony were family and friends, including fellow wrestling stars Apollo Crews, Finn Balor, Rey Mysterio, and Lina Fanene. You can check out the photo of the ceremony in the post below (via WrestlingNews.co), and we'll keep you posted if Flair or El Idolo confirm the news. Congratulations to the happy couple and we wish them all the best!

Earlier in the year Flair told BT Sport's Ariel Helwani that they had a date picked out for the wedding,, saying "We have a date. It's this summer in Mexico, I have my dress. I think Manny (Andrade) would be a little angry if I walked down the aisle with my title. He was like, 'Mami, for the wedding, I do not want your hair to look like Charlotte.' I was like, 'what does that mean?' Just less makeup, he likes the fresh face."

Flair and El Idolo are believed to have started dating sometime in 2018, though the news actually broke about them being a couple in 2019. Since then they've continued to support each other at various events despite being at different companies, and Ric Flair even accompanied El Idolo at TripleMania.

Flair recently ended her feud with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash, and WWE would write her off television because of an injury. That was just to explain her absence, as reports indicate she was set to take some time off. As for when she'll return, that remains to be seen, but she might not be gone that long.

Flair was included in the advertisement for SmackDown in July, which would make sense if WWE is planning on having her be involved in SummerSlam, which takes place in Nashville, TN this August. We're not sure who she will face or if Rousey will still be SmackDown Women's Champion at that point, but regardless of who is holding the Title when she returns, she will likely be in the Championship mix. As for El Idolo, his last match in AEW before taking a break was against Darby Allin in their epic Coffin Match. Perhaps El Idolo will target Allin once more when he returns to the ring, but we'll have to wait and see.

Congratulations to the happy couple, and let us know who you want to see Charlotte and El Idolo face next when they return to the ring in the comments!