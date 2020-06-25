Charlotte Flair Reveals How Long She'll Be Gone From WWE Television

Charlotte Flair was seemingly written off television this week when a shoulder injury caused by Nia Jax caused her to lose her Raw Women's Championship match against Asuka on Monday Night Raw. Jax added further damage after the match by attacking Flair backstage and a report dropped the following morning stating that Flair would be out of action for a while to rest up and get some elective surgery done. The timetable on her return was anywhere from SummerSlam to the build-up to the Royal Rumble depending on who you asked, so "The Queen" decided to clear things up in an interview with Sports Hiatus.

"Yeah, so I'll only be gone for a few weeks...[Nobody is] gonna miss me," Flair said. "They're still going to feel like I'm there, is basically what I'm saying. I'm gone but I'm not really gone."

Flair's famous father Ric Flair spoke with Wrestling Inc. earlier this week and shouted down Charlotte's critics. Some fans have turned on "The Queen" in recent months for getting pushed so hard on all three brands.

"I'm saying that I would assume that she's gonna do SummerSlam. I'm saying that I hope she goes to the company because she's been actively pursued for a series," Flair said. "I can't give any more than that. And I just hope she just goes and says, 'Hey, I wanna take some time off.' Even though the WWE appreciates me, and you can write down my name every day, the fans don't seem to get it. Hey, somebody else come along and see what you got. To all the people I'm holding back, have at it. I'm serious — if I were her then I would say that. I would say, 'Stick it.' I'm so mad about that -- one mark after another, 'We're tired of seeing her.' Good, watch her on TV in another event. She's a millionaire -- she can do what she wants to do. And she's a millionaire because of the company; there you go.

"I know she's the biggest star, but she's the best wrestler too! You know what I mean? I swear to God, it makes me so damn mad. These people say, 'Oh, you're holding back...' Okay. Well, you know what? The only way to find out who we're holding back as turn it over to them. I'll give you the list of names they keep running by me that the media keeps bringing up -- give it to them. Let's see them stick a moonsault every night. Let's see them do a corkscrew moonsault off the top rope onto five people. Give them a great match — not a good match — every time out."

