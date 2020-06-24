Ric Flair Fires Back at Critics Who Don't Like Charlotte Flair's Latest Push

Ric Flair has always been a vocal supporter for his daughter Charlotte. So when fans started turning on "The Queen" in recent months over how she's been getting pushed on all three brands, "The Nature Boy" had to speak up. Flair was on The Wrestling Inc. Daily this week, where he stated he believes Charlotte will be back on WWE television in time for SummerSlam after getting written off television this week with a shoulder injury (in reality she's getting elective surgery done). He then turned his attention to her critics.

"I'm saying that I would assume that she's gonna do SummerSlam. I'm saying that I hope she goes to the company because she's been actively pursued for a series," Flair said (h/t Cageside Seats for transcript). "I can't give any more than that. And I just hope she just goes and says, 'Hey, I wanna take some time off.' Even though the WWE appreciates me, and you can write down my name every day, the fans don't seem to get it. Hey, somebody else come along and see what you got. To all the people I'm holding back, have at it. I'm serious — if I were her then I would say that. I would say, 'Stick it.' I'm so mad about that -- one mark after another, 'We're tired of seeing her.' Good, watch her on TV in another event. She's a millionaire -- she can do what she wants to do. And she's a millionaire because of the company; there you go.

"I know she's the biggest star, but she's the best wrestler too! You know what I mean? I swear to God, it makes me so damn mad. These people say, 'Oh, you're holding back...' Okay. Well, you know what? The only way to find out who we're holding back as turn it over to them. I'll give you the list of names they keep running by me that the media keeps bringing up -- give it to them. Let's see them stick a moonsault every night. Let's see them do a corkscrew moonsault off the top rope onto five people. Give them a great match — not a good match — every time out."

Charlotte was recently on Raw Talk, where she addressed wrestlers she felt were acting "entitled" by staying at home.

"I see, I read and I hear what people say about me," Flair said. "That I'm entitled, that I'm always in the title picture. And here's the thing, I am the only person that shows up to work 365 days a year. I'm never sick, I'm never hurt. I am the hardest-working person in this company. I'm on Raw, I'm on SmackDown. Hell, I do media for FOX and I'm not even on FOX. And then they send me to NXT. No, I do anything and everything they ask because I love this business and I strive for greatness. So it's the entitled people that get under my skin. It is the people that sit at home for a year and then come back and I are in the title picture. And you call me entitled because I am busting my ass 365 days a year to be the best?"

"Entitled is sitting your a— at home. There, I said it," she added.

