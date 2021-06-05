WWE's Charlotte Flair Reacts to Andrade El Idolo's AEW Debut

✖

Last night featured a big surprise for AEW and WWE fans alike, as former WWE superstar Andrade made his debut in All Elite Wrestling during last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. Andrade El Idolo was introduced by Vickie Guerrero and he made it clear he is looking to become the face of All Elite Wrestling, and it didn't take long for the reactions to quickly come pouring in on social media after the debut. That included one from Andrade's fiance Charlotte Flair, who could not have been more thrilled to see him shine and reacted with a host of emoji crying faces and hearts.

Andrade has hit the ground running since his release from WWE, which he initially asked for, as not only does he have a match against Kenny Omega at TripleMania XXIX for the AAA Mega Championship later this year, but he is also right in the thick of things in AEW now, and the future looks bright.

😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) June 5, 2021

Flair previously talked about a pitch to work with Andrade and bring their real-life relationship into WWE, but it never happened. “I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV," Flair told TV Insider.

Flair has also hit the ground running since returning to WWE television after a bit of a break, and while she needed and enjoyed the time away, she did miss it all quite a bit.

"It's not that I necessarily wanted a recharge, it was just there were a lot of things that I needed to take care of personally. So it just felt like the right time to go," Flair told ComicBook.com. "But in terms of the recharge, yeah, I just got to go home and be compressed and kind of get out of my head for a second and just be me, like not always having to be on, not every week having to worry about a show or like just being able to wake up in the morning and eat pancakes and I don't want to be on TV tomorrow. But what I did realize is I love that, I love that pressure, I loved being on the road. I'm energized by working. When I work, I want to work more and also realizing there's nothing I love more than this business. And being away from it felt like I was away from my family."

The future looks bright for both Charlotte and Andrade, and we can't wait to see what's next for both of them.

What did you think of Andrade El Idolo's big AEW debut? Let us know in the comments!