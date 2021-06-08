Update Regarding Andrade El Idolo's Contract With AEW

✖

Andrade El Idolo made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling during last Friday night's edition of AEW Dynamite. In the days that followed Wrestling Inc.'s Raj Giri released an extensive report regarding the former NXT Champion's negotiations with the Jacksonville-based promotion, as well as his discussions with both Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor. However, on Tuesday Giri released a correction regarding the initial report, which stated that Andrade's deal gave him a certain amount of creative control (something he demanded full control over when the two sides initially started negotiating the same week he was granted his WWE release). Giri's correction states that Andrade's deal has no special clause regarding creative control.

"I had noted that negotiations stalled because of Andrade's demands, which included wanting creative control and veto power on losing. Andrade also wanted to work for other companies outside of WWE. However, I had incorrectly reported that Andrade's final deal had some limited creative control. We are told that Andrade's deal with AEW does not have any creative control. It was also noted that no one in AEW has creative control in their contracts, as Khan has total control over creative," Giri wrote.

Not much was revealed about AEW's initial plans for Andrade beyond Vickie Guerrero serving as his manager. He has already confirmed working several dates outside of the promotion, including a AAA Mega Championship Match with Kenny Omega at Lucha Libre AAA's Triplemania event this coming August.

Omega cut a promo on Andrade after the match was confirmed, stating, "This belt? The one that represents Lucha libre, which you so proudly represent? It's always going to be around my waist. And you should be thankful. Because not only do I represent Lucha libre, I represent all of pro wrestling and that's not going to change anytime soon. Send your best at me, send Andrade. The dream match is going to happen. Andrade vs. Kenny Omega, TripleMania. I'll see you there."