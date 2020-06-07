Charlotte Flair Teases Competing for a Men's Championship in WWE

✖

With 12 combined reigns as Raw Women's, SmackDown Women's, NXT Women's and Divas Champion to her name, Charlotte Flair has done just about everything a female wrestler can do in the WWE. But in a new interview with Sportskeeda, "The Queen" pondered over the idea of leaving the Women's Division and challenging for one of the men's championships, bringing back the age-old debate of intergender wrestling in WWE.

"It's something that I want to pursue but, if you look at the big picture, when women are succeeding in different organizations all around the world, we're all succeeding and we're all winning from that," Flair said. "So for her to hold that accolade is just, we should support and be just extremely proud, as a woman, to see her do that because when one's doing well, we're all doing well. That is what has pretty much driven the Women's Evolution is we work better in numbers, so it's not something that I think about right now but I couldn't be more proud and happy for what she is doing for women around the world."

After winning the Women's Royal Rumble match in January, Flair opted to challenge Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship and won the title at WrestleMania 36. Since then she's been popping up on all three brands with the title.

Flair has given her two cents about intergender wrestling (something WWE typically avoids) in the past.

"When I've been asked the question, 'Do you want to wrestle the guys?' I say 'no' because it's easy to wrestle a guy. It's easy entertainment," said Charlotte. "It's harder to tell a good story with all female talent," she said in a radio interview back in February 2019.

On Sunday Flair will defend the championship against both Ripley and Io Shirai. Check out the full card for NXT TakeOver: In Your House below:

NXT Championship: Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream (Last Chance Backlot Brawl Match) — if Cole wins, Dream cannot challenge for the NXT Championship as long as he holds the title

NXT Women's Championship — Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai

NXT North American Championship — Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross

Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest

Mia Yim, Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez

