WWE NXT TakeOver: In Your House Predictions and Pressing Questions

A new NXT TakeOver is upon us, and it's shaping up to be one of the memorable events in recent memory. NXT TakeOver: In Your House brings back the classic In Your House format and gives it a black and gold brand twist, though none of that matters if you don't have an exciting card. Luckily TakeOver has that covered as well, as the event will have three Championship matches throughout the night, the beginning of an exciting feud, a sure to be action-packed 6 Woman Tag Match, and the potential for a surprise or two before the evening's over. That's why the WWE team at ComicBook has a few predictions and opinions to share about the big night, and you can check out all of our thoughts starting on the next slide. As for the predictions themselves, we're definitely touching on every Championship match, and we've got some thoughts on who might show up as a surprise guest. Plus, we cover who the No. 1 Contender will be for the NXT Women's Championship, and we even look forward a bit to the next TakeOver. Also yes, I did fit a ring gear prediction in this list, because you have to when Johnny Gargano's involved, though it might not be what you're expecting. You can check out our predictions starting on the next slide, and here's the fully updated NXT TakeOver: In Your House card. NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole vs. The Velveteen Dream NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross with Scarlett NXT North American Championship: Keith Lee vs. Johnny Gargano 6 Woman Tag Match: Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox, and Mia Yim vs Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez, and Candice LeRae Finn Bálor vs. Damian Priest You can find the official description for NXT TakeOver: In Your House below. "The iconic pay-per-view tradition that started 25 years ago returns under the black-and-gold banner for NXT TakeOver: In Your House. Don't miss three championship clashes, grudge matches and more, streaming on WWE Network on Sunday, June 7 at 7 ET/4 PT." Hit the next slide to check out all of our predictions, and for live coverage of the event you can find the CB WWE team at the following handles: @MattAguilarCB @ConnorCasey_CB @ryandroste @EVComedy @Valdezology.

Does Walter Finally Set Up Balor Match? (Photo: WWE) Matthew Aguilar: The Finn Balor Damien Priest feud has been fine, though it seems more like an appetizer to the main course meal that is Balor Walter. This match has been teased for a while now, and if Walter hasn't had any issues getting back to the states, this seems like the most logical and most intriguing next step for Balor. I'm going yes. Connor Casey: I'm not really sure how it's possible. By every indication, Walter is still stuck overseas with the likes of Jordan Devlin and Pete Dunne, and WWE has no control over when they'll be allowed to travel back to the country. He could pop up on the video screen to issue a warning, but that's about it. Ryan Droste: Like Connor said, I could see it happening with a pre-taped video on the screen, but I don't think we'll see him in the Performance Center. I think the company is banking on doing the match in two months or so at the next TakeOver still, but they'll be playing it by ear and building it from afar. Nick Valdez: After their feud had been put on hold due to COVID-19, I honestly forgot it was a thing they had planned. It's been far enough from that original postponement that there's really no real reason to keep that going. They need to find something else to keep Balor going that involves some other opponents, so that could be set up more than anything with Walter. Evan Valentine: Backing Connor's thoughts on this one, as there are definitely extenuating circumstances when it comes to the possibility of setting up this match. Maybe some time down the road, but now doesn't seem like the time.

Who Should Be NXT Women's Champion After TakeOver? (Photo: WWE) Matt: Okay, so my first reaction is anyone but Charlotte, but it's mostly because she's spread a bit too thin between 3 shows and her appearances on NXT have felt a bit like filler compared to her time on Raw or SmackDown. There are positives to both Shirai and Ripley having the title, but I think the best way to conclude this Charlotte era is to let Ripley conquer The Queen and kick off a longer reign. Connor: It's funny — Charlotte Flair is now showing up on all three brands with the championship, and yet to me it has never felt less valuable. Flair seems so distracted by everything that's happening on the other shows, and it has kind of forced the NXT Women's Division (which need I remind you is still ridiculously stacked) into the background. My guess is that with Becky Lynch gone for the rest of the year WWE probably thinks that Raw could use somebody like Flair to anchor the division, so they'll want her back full-time. Also don't be shocked if Shirai pins Ripley to get the title off "The Queen" without making her take a loss. Ryan: Not Charlotte. The decision to put the belt on her was puzzling when it happened and it hasn't played out any better. I'd like to see Ripley defeat her as the booking of Ripley over the last couple of months has been a travesty. Io Shirai would be fine with me as well, but no way should Ripley be taking the pinfall. Nick: I'm gonna say Charlotte here simply because what else is there for her to do? It's clear that WWE is using her NXT title reign as a way to write her into any show they want, and it's only acceptable now because she has the title. Once she loses it she'll be on the NXT brand fully, and it doesn't seem like it's something WWE wants to mess around with yet. Keeping her in this limbo state just might be the best move for now, unfortunately. Evan: Regardless of who wins it, I think giving the NXT belt to someone who isn't actively wrestling as part of NXT is a huge mistake. I agree with Matt that it should most likely change hands back to Ripley.

Will We Have a New NXT Champ? (Photo: WWE) Matt: It would seem Adam Cole is destined for either Raw or SmackDown, or perhaps even AEW. After a long reign, it's probably time to have someone else take the baton and run with it, so I'm saying yes. That said, the stakes of this match don't feel nearly as high as they should for a Championship match, so maybe Cole still has a bit more time left in NXT. Connor: It feels like it's time. Velveteen has been great for what seems like forever and Cole has held the belt for more than a full year now. Ryan: I've said this before and been wrong, and I probably will be again here, but yes. It's time. The Adam Cole title reign is running on fumes and it's time to change it up. Nick: Yeah, duh. Adam Cole had it for 300 something days, and that's ridiculous for so many reasons. It seems the issue with doing anything is Undisputed Era as a whole, so maybe it's time for Cole to lose and move that entire faction over into one of the other shows! Evan: I think we definitely will. With Cole's giant reign, it's time for a new Champion to be crowned and there's no better time than now.

Is It Too Soon For Keith Lee To Lose North American Championship? (Photo: NXT) Matt: Definitely, though it does feel like Gargano will eventually get his time with the belt. This is the beginning of what could be a wonderful feud, and odds are Candice LeRae and Mia Yim will play some part in the match, so expecting an all-out DQ or at least a tampered with result, so think by match's end Lee will still have the title. Connor: Only if it means he's either a) jumping to Raw or SmackDown or b) moving onto the NXT Championship Ryan: His title reign is at about the five month marker, so no, I don't think its too early in that sense. As far as this feud goes, perhaps, as it's got a lot of legs left. I can definitely see them doing a title change with Lee then chasing after Gargano for a bit to continue the fued. Heels continuing to chase doesn't usually work out as well, traditionally speaking, but that's not to say they can't do it. Nick: Not really. Keith Lee is the kind of star who could make anything he does feel like a big deal, and if it does lose it here that just means it's time for bigger and better things. Whether that means a run in with potential new champ Dream or maybe even a shot at Raw or SmackDown. Evan: With championships, the WWE has to play things by ear and Lee's reign as champion hasn't exactly been a show stopper. A number of champions can have the belt for well past a year, but a few months as champion is a perfect time table for a transition, so I definitely think it isn't too soon.

Gargano's Ring Gear: Star Wars or Marvel? (Photo: NXT) Matt: Gargano has gone with Iron Man, Wolverine, and Carnage in the past, but he's a huge Star Wars fan as well, so with The Mandalorian's popularity, thinking we get a little Mando action when all is said and done. Connor: Marvel, but it will be a villain because he's a baddie again. Ryan: Gotta go Marvel. Nick: Something Marvel-y. Star Wars would be a huge waster or his first big baddie pay-per-view unless he looks like Vader or Maul or something. Maybe put on some fake arms and pull of a Grievous look. Evan: I can't get the idea of Gargano walking to the ring in an Emperor Palpatine get-up and I'll be disappointed if this doesn't become a reality.

Who Should Be No. 1 Contender From 6 Woman Tag Team Match? (Photo: WWE) Matt: There are several options that NXT could go with here, but if you're looking for someone to face Ripley you go with Kai or LeRae. For Shirai, Mia Yim would make sense, though I'd love to see Shotzi get a shot at Shirai as well, though don't think that would happen until Shotzi moves through a few other people first. Connor: Candice, because she's amazing. Ryan: I think Candice and Mia might be wrapped up in this Gargano/Lee storyline a little longer, so if I'm going with Ripley winning the title earlier in the night, I'll say Dakota Kai. Nick: Probably Candice. If Gargano wins against Lee, it'll be a good way to put the stamp on the villainous couple. Evan: Definitely Candice.