Comic-Con 2022: WWE's Cody Rhodes Okay With Being Fined $1000 Every Time he Says Belt

Cody Rhodes has had a stellar run in WWE since making his return at WrestleMania 38 and continues to be in the mix despite recovering from an injury. Rhodes was on hand for WWE at San Diego Comic-Con, appearing during Mattel's WWE action figures panel. During the panel, Rhodes had some intriguing things to say about one of WWE's outlawed terms (via Fightful). It's well known that there are several terms WWE doesn't like to use on TV, including referring to Titles as Belts, but Rhodes is going to keep saying belts regardless, even if that means he has to pay several fines along the way.

During the panel, the term new Championships was used, and Rhodes responded by saying "You can say belts." Sam Roberts would then interject that Cody can say belts, but others might get in trouble. That's when Rhodes said he'll pay $1000 every time he says belts if that's what has to happen, as while they are Titles, they are also practically belts.

Rhodes said, "They can fine me $1,000 every time I say belts. I'm fine with that. If they give me a title belt, sure it's a Championship, but it also physically goes around your waist. Those are great belts."

WWE typically only likes Titles to be mentioned as Championships, and it is one of many terms they either specifically embrace or avoid. Terms like pro wrestling and wrestler are not used on TV, with WWE opting for terms like sports entertainment and WWE superstar to be used in their place. Some of that might be changing with Vince McMahon's just announced retirement, but we'll have to wait and see how that all plays out.

As for Rhodes, he is currently recovering from a torn pectoral muscle, and WWE has put the recovery time around nine months. Rhodes doesn't think it will be that long, but he also said his doctor isn't giving him a definite timeline because he knows if he does Rhodes will attempt to beat it by a month or two.

"There's a lot of people who have had knee injuries, back injuries, sometimes spinal and neck. When it comes to the titty, your pec, it's a really strange injury. They tie that sucker back to your bicep. I had Dr. (Jeffrey) Dugas, he's the best in the world to do it. The problem with him doing it is, he knows me, and they are being very coy. I was told the last time I was there for my check up, after PT [physical therapy], they are not going to give me a timeline just yet for when I'm going to be back because they are afraid that if they give me that timeline, I'm going to try and jump it by a month or two. The surgery was really...I almost hemorrhaged in the surgery because there was so much blood. People have seen the picture of it in the match. It was pretty gnarly," Rhodes said.

What do you think of Rhodes take on Championships and belts? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!