Report: What's Cody Rhodes Doing at Money in the Bank 2023?

It doesn't sound like Cody Rhodes will be able to "finish the story" anytime soon. After being cheated out of the WrestleMania 39 main event against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, "The American Nightmare" was quickly shunted into a feud with Brock Lesnar. He was able to escape Backlash with a win over "The Beast Incarnate" last month, only for Lesnar to "break" his arm and force him to pass out in their rematch at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. Reports of a third match between the two have popped up, but they indicate the tiebreaking match won't take place until SummerSlam in August.

But even though Rhodes is still selling his kayfabe arm injury by wearing a cast, he's still expected to be at Money in the Bank next month in London. According to wrestling insider BWE (who has broken a number of WWE stories recently), a few ideas are being pitched around for Rhodes that involve The Judgement Day — which would play off his interaction with them on last week's Raw during a Miz TV segment. The current idea is for either a mixed tag match including Rhodes, Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley and an unnamed female wrestler (perhaps Brandi Rhodes, if her recent tweet is to be believed) or a tag match where Rhodes would team up with World Heavyweight Champion and former rival Seth Rollins.

While either match will likely be well-received by the UK crowd, announcing either could be a major disappointment for fans as both Rhodes and Mysterio have been popular picks to win the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match (though for clearly different reasons). A Rhodes win could set up a rematch with Reigns sooner than WrestleMania XL and a win by Mysterio could lead to some entertaining trolling as he repeatedly tries and fails to cash in on either Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.

Does either match sound good to you?

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Card (So Far)