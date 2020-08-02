WWE Confirms the Undisputed United States Champion Will Be Crowned on This Week's WWE Raw

Montel Vontavious Porter popped up on the July 6 episode of Monday Night Raw and introduced the new version of the United States Championship. And because reigning champion Apollo Crews was unable to appear at the show (being written off via an injury suffered against Bobby Lashley), Porter declared himself the new US Champion. A match between Porter and Crews was supposed to take place at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules several weeks later only to get canceled at the last minute (reportedly due to coronavirus concerns), leaving Porter to walk around with a new title for a few more weeks.

WWE announced on Sunday that Crews will finally be back on Raw this week and the undisputed United States Champion will be crowned. It was also confirmed that Porter will have the rest of The Hurt Business — Lashley and Shelton Benjamin — in his corner.

During his absence Crews gave an interview with Sporting News and talked about possibly reviving the Nation of Domination faction.

"I feel like everyone would love to see something like that today," Crews said. "I would have to be a part of it. I wouldn't want to be on the outside looking in at that faction. I saw everyone talking about it and it would be dope. That's what so many people want to see. Not only myself, but I know a few guys backstage would want to be in it. Thinking about those possibilities is really cool. But it would have to be a babyface stable today.

"I'd definitely have to put me in there," he continued, listing possible members. "You've gotta have MVP and Bobby Lashley. I'm going to have some extra group members with Shelton Benjamin, Ricochet and Cedric Alexander. That's a solid group right there."

WWE has also confirmed this week's Raw will see the fallout from Randy Orton's surprise attack on Drew McIntyre, as well as Asuka's attempt to get revenge on Bayley and Sasha Banks for attacking Kairi Sane and causing her to lose the Raw Women's Championship.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.