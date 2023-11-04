WWE Crown Jewel Delivers One of Roman Reigns' Shortest Entrances

A professional wrestler's entrance is a big deal when it comes to shaping the careers of many superstars who have been a part of the WWE. Major stars like the Undertaker, John Cena, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and the Rock all have legendary entrances when it comes to their entrances to the squared circle. In the past, we've seen Roman Reigns take his time when it comes to making his way to the squared circle but in a twist of fate, the current Universal Champion wasted no time in hitting Crown Jewel.

Ultimately, Reigns was able to defeat LA Knight to retain his title, continuing his reign as the Universal Champion. While Roman was able to deliver some brutal moves to Knight during their one-on-one which acted as the main event of the latest pay-per-view event. While the latest entrance wasn't a "blink and you'll miss it affair", it did run a tad shorter than many of Reigns' other arrivals. Roman Reigns' entrance this time around ran for three minutes and fifty-nine seconds, with the Tribal Chief once again accompanied by Paul Heyman to reinforce his status as the one to be in World Wrestling Entertainment's roster.

(Photo: WWE)

Roman Reigns Quickly Enters The Ring

If you didn't have the chance to see Roman Reigns' entrance to the ring during this year's Crown Jewel, you can watch it by clicking here. Despite Roman's speedier-than-usual entrance, the match between Reigns and LA Knight lasted for quite some time as the two struggled for supremacy. Unfortunately for Knight, he won't be leaving Saudi Arabia with the Universal Championship this time around.

Prior to their match at this year's Crown Jewel, no love was lost between the two opponents. During this week's Smackdown, Roman Reigns even went so far as to call LA Knight a "redneck version of his cousin", aka the Rock. Roman then shared the following, "A lot's changed around here. I take my time to leave and I expect people to step up, but I didn't think it was ever going to be you. But you did something to catch the attention of these people. You managed your time wisely and got all these people on your side. I give you credit for that. It's not easy in this day and age...go ahead and chant his name."