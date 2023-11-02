LA Knight Reveals Backstage Conversation With The Rock at WWE SmackDown

LA Knight is days away from the biggest match of his career. The Megastar is set to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, making this time first time he has received a world title match in WWE as well as the first time he is headlining a premium live event. Knight's popularity has seen a groundswell of momentum throughout 2023, but longtime fans of the former Eli Drake have known what he is capable of for well over a decade. Back in 2013, Knight was a contestant on the short-lived reality competition series The Hero, hosted by none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

LA Knight and The Rock Reunite at WWE SmackDown

(Photo: WWE, TNT)

The Megastar and the People's Champion briefly crossed paths a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking to Daily Mail, LA Knight revealed that he did in fact bump into The Rock when he popped by the September 15th episode of WWE SmackDown.

"I mean, just a quick kind of, you know, bro hug and 'Hey, man, how you been? You're doing great awesome!'" Knight recalled. "You know, all that kind of stuff. But at least it was a quick little 'good to see again.'"

The Rock is actually partly responsible for Knight's initial introduction to WWE. On the finale of The Hero back in 2013, an already-eliminated Knight returned to the show alongside that season's entire cast. On that finale, Knight revealed that he had signed a WWE developmental deal, which Rock proceeded to bait him into a classic "it doesn't matter what you think!" after asking him about his confidence levels going into the new gig.

Knight spent just over one year on that deal with WWE, wrestling as Slate Randall. He never made it out of developmental. After getting released, Knight hit the independent circuit once more before finding a new home in TNA. He initially debuted on Impact Wrestling alongside Drew Galloway (Drew McIntyre) and Micah (Tanga Loa) as part of a stable called The Rising. After that group disbanded, Knight flourished as a singles star, working his way up to become Impact World Champion. After a brief run with the NWA, WWE would come calling again, and Knight has been back in the premier sports-entertainment company ever since.

Knight challenges Reigns this Saturday at WWE Crown Jewel, streaming live on Peacock.