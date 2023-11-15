WWE Crowns New NXT Tag Team Champions as Chase U Crumbles

Tonight's WWE NXT got things started with the NXT Tag Team Championships, which had Chase U's Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defending their newly won Titles against the previous Tag Champs Tony D'Angelo and Stacks. Chase looked haggard when he came out to the ring, and earlier in the day they held a press conference that pushed back against the scandal accusations. That would play into the match, as the Chase U section started to dwindle, and eventually, they would all depart. Chase would get booed consistently throughout the match, and despite a big effort from Hudson, The Family was able to overcome Chase U, and they are now once again NXT Tag Team Champions.

Things got started with Chase and Stacks, and despite his tired appearance, Andre was able to swing the momentum. D'Angelo tagged in and looked to cut that off, but he was momentarily halted thanks to Hudson. Then Stacks tagged in and Andre still kept the momentum on their side. D'Angelo finally turned things around and knocked Chase and Hudson out to the floor, and then helped launch Stacks over the ropes to collide with all of Chase U.

The fight spilled to the floor and then D'Angelo got Hudson back in the ring. Stacks tagged in and knocked Hudson down into a cover, but Hudson kicked out. Stacks stomped on Hudson and then tagged in D'Angelo, who punched Hudson in the stomach several times before hitting a suplex. Hudson stayed in the match though, not tapping when Stacks locked in a submission.

Hudson wasn't able to get to his corner to tag Chase, and The Family kept isolating him in their corner. Hudson then picked up Stacks and slammed him down with a power slam, but he couldn't cover. Some of the students started to leave the Chase U section, and then Stacks dropkicked Hudson out of the ring to the floor. Stacks pounced and did more damage, and then Hudson was able to get back into the ring but D'Angelo held him back. Hudson kicked D'Angelo in the face and finally got free to tag in Chase. Chase went all out on The Family, knocking both Stacks and D'Angelo down several times. Chase then countered a move and knocked down D'Angelo and then launched Stacks into D'Angelo in the corner.

Chase launched from the top rope and hit a crossbody on Stacks, but Stacks kicked out of the cover attempt. Stacks tagged in D'Angelo and Stacks hit Chase with an uppercut, but Chase kicked out of the cover. More students left the arena but then Hudson broke up a move and dove into D'Angelo, sending him out of the ring. Stacks missed a move and Chase countered, kicking Stacks in the face.

Hudson then came in and slammed Stacks down, and he went for a move on D'Angelo but ended up eating the steel stairs. Chase flew into D'Angelo, knocking him to the floor, though the crowd was booing Chase. Chase went up top and D'Angelo met him, hitting a suplex and setting up for Stacks to hit a headbutt. Stacks went for the pin, but Hudson broke it up at the last minute.

D'Angelo tagged in and got kicked by Chase before Chase threw DStacks out of the ring. Chase then hit a Russian leg sweep on D'Angelo and went for the Chase U stomps, but most of the Chase U section had left already. Chase was hit with an inside cradle by D'Angelo but he kicked out of the pin attempt. The Family hit the finisher on Chase and they got the pin and the win, becoming the new NXT Tag Team Champions once more.

