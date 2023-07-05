John Cena Posts a Funny Backstage Interaction With Rhea Ripley From WWE's Money in the Bank 2023

John Cena took to TikTok this week to post a funny interaction with WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley from backstage at The O2 Arena during Saturday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Ripley was at the event to be in Dominik Mysterio's corner for his match against Cody Rhodes (which he lost), while Cena made a surprise appearance to help drum up interest in a WrestleMania taking place in London (the jury is still out on that one). While the video is shot from far enough to where you can't hear what either person is saying, you can tell Ripley is clearly dismissing whatever advice Cena attempts to give her. The clip ends with him staring into the camera in disbelief.

Ripley would go on to successfully defend her title on this week's Monda Night Raw against Natalya. And while Cena did have an interaction with SmackDown's Grayson Waller during his pay-per-view appearance, he's not expected to be involved in SummerSlam next week in Detroit.

WWE's Rumored SummerSlam 2023 Card

On the subject of SummerSlam, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer posted what is believed to be a good chunk of the card for the Aug. 5 show. What do you think of these seven rumored matches? Let us know in the comments!

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre

Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre SmackDown Women's Championship: Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar (with some sort of stipulation)

Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler

Ricochet vs. Logan Paul

WWE Money in the Bank 2023 Results

Damian Priest def. Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch and Logan Paul (Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez def. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Gunther def. Matt Riddle

Gunther def. Matt Riddle Cody Rhodes def. Dominik Mysterio

Iyo Sky def. Becky Lynch, Zelina Vega, Zoey Stark, Bayley and Trish Stratus (Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match)

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor

Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor The Usos def. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Is WWE's The Judgement Day Splitting Up?

While Rhea Ripley seems to be as strong as ever with her current championship reign, the same can't be said for her Judgement Day faction. This week's Raw closed out with Finn Balor attacking Seth Rollins after his main event match with Dominik Mysterio, which inadvertently thwarted Damian Priest's attempt at cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. This was in some ways payback for Priest accidentally costing Balor in his title match with Rollins at Money in the Bank, but it left Mysterio and Ripley caught between the two as they bickered while the show went off the air.

All four members are booked to appear on next week's NXT to answer a challenge from NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes, but will the group make it past SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!