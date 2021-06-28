Dave Bautista Clarifies Previous Comment About Not Working With John Cena or Dwayne Johnson

✖

Former WWE Champion and Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista (aka Batista) turned heads a few days ago when he openly rejected the idea of working in a movie together alongside fellow WWE all-time greats John Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. After that reaction started getting reported on, "The Animal" returned to Twitter over the weekend with a point of clarification, showing photos from the variety of movie roles he's already taken.

"I figured a visual reference might help. I'd just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal," he wrote. On top of being the star in Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead earlier this year, Bautista's upcoming film projects include Dune, Knives Out 2, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

I figured a visual reference might help. I’d just prefer not to be lumped in. Nothing personal. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #DreamChaser https://t.co/JFHAaw053F pic.twitter.com/djKZBylIuT — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 26, 2021

Now that they're both in the Fast & Furious franchise, Cena was asked about the possibility of working with Johnson during a recent interview with ComicBook.

"Well, I am definitely not high in the decision-making ladder in that process, so I'm a dreamer just like you," Cena said. "I would say that the things that I know are it was very captivating entertainment for over two years in WWE programming and usually what's entertaining is entertaining. I'd like to see it. Well, like I said, I'm pretty low on the decision-making ladder in that."

Back in 2019 Bautista made it abundantly clear in an interview with the Tampa Bay Times that he doesn't like being compared to other wrestlers-turned-actors.

"Do not compare me to The Rock or John Cena. Everyone does it," he said, adding that he "hates" the being grouped with those two. "Those guys are wrestlers who became movie stars. I'm ... something else. I was a wrestler. Now, I'm an actor."

"Rock was, in a way, a movie star before he was even a movie star," he later added. "There is something about him that's really special. I'd never take that away from him," Bautista said. "Would I consider him a great actor? F— no."

Bautista officially retired from pro wrestling in 2019, competing in his last match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. He was supposed to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020, but his induction was delayed after being unable to attend this year's induction.