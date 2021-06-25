Dave Bautista Reveals If He Wants To Do A Movie With The Rock & John Cena

✖

John Cena has been busy promoting the newly released F9, which has prompted many to wonder if Dwyane Johnson AKA The Rock will ever return to the franchise so the wrestler-turned-actors can have it out on the big screen. Cena recently told ComicBook.com that he's open to seeing his character, Jakob Toretto, collide with Johnson's Hobbs in a future adventure. The topic of Cena and Johnson coming together onscreen has been discussed by many on social media, and one fan recently suggested throwing Guardians of the Galaxy star and former wrestler, Dave Bautista, into the mix. Bautista saw the post and had a hilarious response.

".@JohnCena is ready to do a film with @TheRock," @BRWrestling tweeted. "Throw @DaveBautista into the mix too," @dondrapersmusk added. "Nah I’m good!!," Bautista replied. OUCH! You can check out the post below:

Nah I’m good!! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq — Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

"Well, I am definitely not high in the decision-making ladder in that process, so I'm a dreamer just like you," Cena confirmed with ComicBook.com about facing off with Johnson. "I would say that the things that I know are it was very captivating entertainment for over two years in WWE programming and usually what's entertaining is entertaining. I'd like to see it. Well, like I said, I'm pretty low on the decision-making ladder in that."

As for Bautista, the star has made headlines lately for admitting he's in a "weird place" with playing Drax in the MCU. Now that he's 52-years-old, he feels he's past the point of wanting to play a character with his shirt off all of the time. During another recent interview, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted he thinks Marvel "dropped the ball" on Drax's story.

"That role changed the trajectory of my life," Bautista told Collider. "It's always going to be special to me. Now that I’m four films in... I really wished they would have invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more of a story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory which they dropped the ball on. That’s no dig on Marvel. They had their slate, I know what they’re focused on, that’s what they have slated out. But man, I think they really missed the ball on Drax. He has such a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically as well. Because, if you notice, Drax, although he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks terrifying, but Drax gets his ass kicked more than any other Marvel character...The whole 'Destroyer' thing they just threw that out the window...people just fell so in love with the comedic side of Drax they tapped into that, then they tapped into it more, then they really dug a hole into it. But we missed a huge boat on that character and I don’t think it’ll ever come back around. But I’m really just looking forward to finishing out this whole journey."

How do you feel about Bautista's disinterest in doing a movie with John Cena and The Rock? Tell us in the comments!

F9 is currently playing in theatres.